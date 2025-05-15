Suspect in Aliante casino shooting makes first appearance in federal court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect arrested in connection to a crime spree that spanned the Las Vegas valley made his first appearance in federal court this week.

We've been following this case since we covered it throughout the day on March 27 as it all unfolded.

The report includes additional details about how the shooting played out.

Aerion Warmsley pleaded not guilty to the six counts he faces related to carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and carjacking.

This is in addition to the nearly 30 charges he's facing in Las Vegas Justice Court.

This all stems from what started as a homicide in North Las Vegas.

Warmsley is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Na'Onche Osborne at Aliante hotel and casino.

That then led to a chaotic chain of events that included multiple car crashes and carjackings and left at least two more people injured, police have said.

Warmsley was eventually arrested in the area of Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue after officers pursued multiple stolen cars through the east valley.

Warmsely is set to be back in federal court in July.