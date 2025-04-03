Newly released 911 calls reveal what happened during deadly Aliante Casino shooting and crime spree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly released 911 calls are shedding light on what happened after gunfire erupted inside the Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas last Thursday. The deadly shooting set off a chaotic crime spree that spanned more than 20 miles across the Las Vegas Valley.

Alyssa Bethencourt breaks down those 911 calls here

911 calls reveal what happened during Aliante Casino shooting, crime spree

Authorities say 19-year-old Aerion Warmsley opened fire inside the casino early in the morning on March 27, killing 23-year-old Na’Onche Osborne. Osborne was the adopted son of former Nevada State Sen. Pat Spearman.

After the shooting, Warmsley allegedly fled the scene, carjacking multiple vehicles and initiating a high-speed police chase through the city.

According to police, Warmsley carjacked three separate vehicles, leading officers on a dangerous pursuit that reached speeds of up to 105 miles per hour. The chase resulted in multiple crashes, including a devastating collision near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

Witnesses described the chaos unfolding in real-time.

“The area around the bus stop is dust. They hit a light pole, crushed the light pole. It’s a mess. Two cars are absolutely destroyed,” one witness told dispatchers.

“I’m on Tropicana and Boulder and the guy crashed into another car pretty badly and then took out the bus stop. It looks like somebody is just laying on the rocks. I think they might have hit that person,” another witness reported.

One of the crash victims, a mother of four, was critically injured when Warmsley lost control and slammed into an RTC bus stop.

Warmsley was eventually apprehended near Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway. Initially charged with murder and robbery, he is now facing an additional 27 charges, including kidnapping and coercion.

On Wednesday morning, Warmsley was in court in a separate case involving allegations that he brutally beat the mother of his child.