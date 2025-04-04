Arrest report sheds light on domestic kidnapping case involving suspect in recent homicide, carjackings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A little over a month before his arrest for a fatal shooting and a carjacking spree through Las Vegas, 19-year-old Aerion Warmsley was the subject of another criminal case, Channel 13 has learned.

Warmsley now faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, coercion with threat or use of physical force, and domestic battery in connection with a Feb. 17 incident documented in an arrest report obtained by Channel 13. (Those charges are among the 27 additional charges filed against Warmsley this week.)

WATCH | Aerion Warmsley appears in court

Judge sets next hearing date for Aliante shooting suspect

According to the report, police were called on Feb. 18 by a woman who reported her daughter "was being threatened by her boyfriend" and was currently inside his car." The woman told officers, "the boyfriend was threatening to kill and kidnap her daughter."

The woman's daughter would later identify her boyfriend as Aerion Warmsley.

The woman was able to tell officers where her daughter was by tracking the location of her cell phone, police noted in their report. Officers also learned "that the female had her 1 month old daughter in the car with her."

While trying to track down the victim, police soon learned she "was able to escape from her boyfriend's car" and had been picked up by her mother, according to the report. When officers met up with her, they noted she was "obviously distraught" and had signs of physical abuse.

She went on to tell police that Warmsley had "beat her up" and forced her into his car after she accidentally spilled baby formula on his leg. She told officers she'd been forced to stay in Warmsley's car and "he produced his firearm on the center console in an effort to coerce her not to run away."

"[The victim] stated that she has been and was in fear for her life," officers wrote in their report. "[She] stated that ever since Aerion bought a firearm, she felt even more fear for hers and her family's lives, as Aerion continues to threaten them."

Police noted that Warmsley's girlfriend was given a temporary protective order and other resources to separate herself from him.

This follows information from the North Las Vegas Police Department about a more recent domestic violence-related call involving Warmsley.

According to Officer Roberto Vaquera, a spokesperson for the NLVPD, police were contacted the day before the crime spree on reports that Warmsley had sent a text message to a former girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

WATCH | Officer Roberto Vaquera shares more details about the investigation

[FULL PRESSER] NVLPD give new details on deadly Aliante shooting

Vaquera said the officers who responded to that call tried to talk to Warmsley, but he drove off in a Mercedes sedan before they could reach him. That sedan would later be used to flee the Aliante casino after the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Na'Onche Osborne, police said.

A short time later, the car was involved in a crash in Las Vegas, kicking off the spate of carjackings and lengthy police chase that ended with Warmsley in handcuffs.