TIMELINE: Channel 13 investigations led to major shakeup, criminal charges for former top dog at NSPCA

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears spent years uncovering wrongdoing at a no-kill animal shelter here in Las Vegas.

Those investigations resulted in a complete change of leadership at the Nevada SPCA, the construction of a brand new shelter and criminal charges for former shelter boss Kathlene Jung.

The case against Jung wrapped up Wednesday with the former NSPCA president pleading no contest to a charge of petty larceny in Las Vegas Justice Court. Jung was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution and complete 25 hours of community service.

But the story began almost five years ago with persistent reports of mistreatment of animals and misuse of charitable contributions.

Darcy Spears exposed the scandal that led to a complete shakeup at the NSPCA. Here's how it happened:

Nov. 19, 2018 13 Investigates exposes problems at no-kill shelter

Investigating volunteer claims of problems at the NSPCA

A leaking roof, sewage hoses running through kennels, and a mauling so severe a woman nearly lost her foot were some of the issues plaguing Southern Nevada's best-known no-kill animal shelter, where dogs are sometimes kept for years. Many who volunteered to help the dogs at the Nevada SPCA said the animals may have shelter, but they deserve much better. Spears digs deeper into allegations of bad practices at the NSPCA.

Jan. 22, 2019 Pressure mounting against NSPCA animal shelter

Investigating into the no-kill shelter

With pressure mounting against the valley's largest no-kill animal shelter, former insiders went to elected officials to demand change. Spears continues her coverage after exposing the issues being raised at the NSPCA.

Jan. 31, 2019 New information discovered from NSPCA investigation

New information discovered from NSPCA investigation

When a nonprofit asks the public for money, it comes with responsibility and accountability — and that's where things started to fall apart for the Nevada SPCA. Spears follows a money trail that appeared to be paved with secrets.

April 5, 2019 Nevada AG opens investigation into NSPCA

Nevada SPCA under investigation by Nevada Attorney General

A major shakeup is announced at the Nevada SPCA in the wake of Spears' investigation into suspicious spending at the shelter. The now-former president, Kathy Jung, stepped down and five board members quit as the Nevada Attorney General announced a formal complaint against the organization.

April 12, 2019 Humane Network appointed trustee of NSPCA in Las Vegas

Humane Network appointed trustee of Nevada SPCA in Las Vegas

After repeated investigations at Channel 13, all five remaining board members stepped down from their positions at the NSPCA. Spears broke the story and shows how the scandal-plagued no-kill shelter alienated a major donor.

April 23, 2019 Exclusive: First look inside troubled NSPCA kennels

EXCLUSIVE: First look inside troubled Nevada SPCA kennels

With the executive board out, Channel 13 was allowed in. After Spears exposed serious problems at the no-kill shelter, she shows how the organization planned to begin winning back the public's trust and money.

April 27, 2019 Nevada SPCA suing disgraced former president over control of email account

Nevada SPCA suing disgraced former president over control of email account

No longer president but still clinging to control — 13 Investigates reported that Kathy Jung was holding on to a Nevada SPCA email address. The organization had to resort to suing its former board president to make sure she didn't destroy any content and try to preserve the shelter's reputation.

June 11, 2019 Animals caught up in ongoing NSPCA scandal

Animals caught up in ongoing NSPCA scandal

The Attorney General's Office ramped up its investigation into misused money at the Nevada SPCA — millions of dollars collected for a new shelter that was never built. At the same time, Spears peels away more layers of deception surrounding the valley's best-known no-kill animal shelter.

Sept. 9, 2019 Nevada SPCA names new board and executive director

New president for NSPCA

When the previous NSPCA board resigned, many said good riddance — especially to former president Kathy Jung, who was under investigation by the Nevada Attorney General for allegations of financial wrongdoing. Throughout their investigation, 13 Investigate said the animals at the shelter deserved better. Spears details why it looks like that could finally happen.

Sept. 9, 2019 New leash on life at Nevada SPCA

New leash on life at Nevada SPCA

A new leadership team takes over operations at the NSPCA after the entire board resigned due to revelations in a series of 13 Investigates' exclusive reports. The new executive director told Spears she sought out the job after seeing Spears’ reporting on the problems at the no-kill shelter.

March 16, 2021 Former Nevada SPCA president charged with felony theft

Former Nevada SPCA president charged with felony theft

For many donors and animal welfare advocates, the name Kathy Jung goes hand in hand with suspicious spending and misuse of money — money meant for animals at the Nevada SPCA. Nearly two years after the Nevada attorney general began investigating allegations 13 Investigates first exposed, Jung was charged with three counts of felony theft.

March 25, 2021 Former NSPCA president accused of selling nonprofit’s SUV, keeping money

Former NSPCA president accused of selling nonprofit's SUV, keeping money

Spears reports the allegations against former NSPCA president Kathy Jung, who was said to have sold an SUV that belonged to the nonprofit and kept the money, as well as used the animal shelter's debit card for personal use, according to the attorney general's office.

May 5, 2021 Nevada SPCA to move into new building

Nevada SPCA to move into new building

It was a new lease on life for Nevada’s problem-plagued animal shelter and the pets it looks after. The nonprofit Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals plans to move into a new building after enduring decades in a location 13 Investigates exposed as a deteriorating facility. Staff and donors were promised a new facility for years, only to see all those promises fall flat.

June 21, 2021 New Nevada SPCA shelter arriving after years of controversy

13 INVESTIGATES: New Nevada SPCA leadership provides new Animal Shelter building

The NSPCA continues to emerge from a cloud of concern over poor conditions and missing money. When 13 Investigates first exposed those concerns in late 2018, the NSPCA had taken in tons of money from fundraisers and donations for a new shelter that was promised for more than six years — but never built.

Aug. 23, 2021 Comeback almost complete for Nevada SPCA; new facility taking shape

Comeback is almost complete for Nevada SPCA

The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is hoping it can finally prove the old saying “good things come to those who wait," because the wait for a new shelter has been long. There was also a complete change of leadership since 13 Investigates exposed problems that led to criminal charges against the former director.

Feb. 24, 2023 Criminal charges re-filed against former NSPCA president

Criminal charges refiled against former NSPCA president