Criminal charges re-filed against former NSPCA president

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The on-again, off-again criminal case is back on against the former president of the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Our years-long investigation into financial malfeasance at the Nevada SPCA originally led to the attorney general charging Kathy Jung with felony theft in March of 2021.

For reasons that were never explained, those charges were dropped.

We've now learned charges were re-filed earlier this month.

Kathy Jung served for years as NSPCA president when the shelter was located on Dewey Dr. near Decatur Blvd. and Russell Rd..

She directed shelter operations and controlled the nonprofit's money.

She was also the public face of the organization, soliciting donations for the shelter and its animals.

But the attorney general says Jung diverted some of that money to herself.

According to the criminal complaint filed Feb. 2, Jung faces two counts of felony theft.

She's accused of selling a 2000 Ford Explorer that belonged to the NSPCA and keeping the money.

She also allegedly used a NSPCA debit card for her own personal use at the Desert 215 Superstore - a car dealership where her boyfriend worked.

"She's done a terrible injustice to those animals there," Chelsea Collins, former NSPCA volunteer-turned-whistleblower, said. "We're so happy that they're under such better care now with the new board and the new management but justice still needs to be served where Kathy Jung is involved."

Jung resigned along with the rest of her board in 2019 after the attorney general opened an investigation based on our reporting.

She's due to make her initial court appearance on the re-filed charges on March 20.