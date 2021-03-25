Former NSPCA president accused of selling nonprofit's SUV, keeping money

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former president for the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is said to have sold an SUV that belonged to the nonprofit and kept the money, as well as used the animal shelter's debit card for personal use, according to the attorney general's office.

According to a criminal complaint, Kathy Jung faces two counts of felony theft.

As the NSPCA president, Jung directed shelter operations and controlled the nonprofit's money for several years.

The money and cars donated to the nonprofit are intended to help the shelter as well as care for and adopt out homeless animals.

Jung resigned along with the rest of her board in 2019.

#BreakingNews in criminal case against former #NSPCA president Kathy Jung. @NevadaAG says Jung sold an SUV that belonged to the non-profit and kept the money, as well as using the animal shelter's debit card for personal use. pic.twitter.com/BkIGVHeD9s — Darcy Spears (@dspinv13) March 25, 2021

13 Investigates broke the news of Jung's arrest last week.

Each felony count comes with a possible prison term of one to five years.

Jung is due back in court on April 15.

