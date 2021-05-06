Nevada SPCA to move into new building

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a new lease on life for Nevada’s problem-plagued animal shelter and the pets it looks after.

The nonprofit Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is looking forward to moving day after enduring decades in a location 13 Investigates has exposed as a deteriorating facility.

Staff and donors were promised a new facility for years, only to see all those promises fall flat.

Now there’s new leadership and a new location near Allegiant Stadium.

All that’s left is work with local architects and a construction manager.

The shelter gets access to the new digs on June 1 with a projected move-in date at the end of September.