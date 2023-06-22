Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aces nominated for multiple ESPY awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aces are no strangers to winning hardware and could soon add even more to their trophy cases. That's because both teams picked up ESPY award nominations, which ESPN announced on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights, coming off of their first Stanley Cup championship, have picked up nominations for Best Team and Jonathan Marchessault was nominated for Best NHL Player. This is coming off of a dominant playoff performance that led to him being named the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner. He was the first undrafted player to win the award since Wayne Gretzky in 1988.

The Las Vegas Aces, who won its first WNBA championship last season, picked up four nominations. They are also nominated for Best Team alongside the Vegas Golden Knights. A'ja Wilson,, who is also leading WNBA All-Star voting, was nominated for Best Athlete: Women's Sports. She was also nominated as the Best WNBA player alongside Candace Parker, who spent last season with the Chicago Sky and signed with the Aces in the off-season.

Fans can cast their votes for both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Aces here.

The 2023 ESPYs will be held next month at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 31st annual ceremony is scheduled for July 12 at 5 p.m. No host has been announced yet.

In addition, ESPN officials said they will continue to hand out the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Recipients for those awards will be announced next week.