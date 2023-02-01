Two-time MVP and WNBA Champion Candace Parker signs with the Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces announced on Wednesday the team has signed two-time WNBA MVP and Champion Candace Parker as a free agent, according to an official tweet.

“We are thrilled to have Candace Parker join the Aces family,” Aces General Manager, Natalie Williams said. “Candace is a future Hall of Famer, a proven champion, and most importantly, an incredible woman. She is a talented playmaker, an exceptional leader, and an invaluable piece toward our quest for another championship title. We look forward to welcoming Candace and her family to Las Vegas.”

“My family is my reason and my purpose,” said Parker in announcing her decision to sign with Las Vegas over the weekend. “They have given me the greatest joys I’ve ever experienced and continue to show me new levels of love and devotion I never knew existed.

She continued, “After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives. To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us. I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas.”

The 6'4" forward/center is a 10-time All-WNBA honoree, who played her first 13 seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Sparks. Parker became the first player in WNBA history to be named Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season when she averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while helping the Sparks to a 10-win improvement in 2008.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Parker led Los Angeles to 11 playoff appearances, including the 2016 WNBA Championship. She earned her second MVP award in 2013 when she averaged 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Tennessee grad signed as a free agent with Chicago on Feb. 1, 2021, and led the Sky to their first-ever WNBA Championship that same year.

