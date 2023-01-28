WNBA MVP Candace Parker announces she is signing with the Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two-time MVP Candace Parker announced her decision to sign with the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday for the upcoming 2023 WNBA season in an Instagram post.

In a heartfelt message, Parker said, "When I made the decision to go to Chicago in 2021, I made the decision to go home and be with my family in the place where it all began."

2x WNBA Champ Candace Parker announces through her IG that she’s joining the @LVAces: pic.twitter.com/WiuTVzOwJH — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) January 28, 2023

Parker spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown Sky, leading Chicago to the WNBA championship in 2021. She posted on Instagram that Chicago would always be her home, but "my family’s home is on the west coast." She also won a championship playing for the Los Angeles Sparks.

"After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives," Parker said. "I’m forever appreciative of everyone in Chicago - our fans, teammates, coaches, and ownership."

She continued, "To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us. I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas."

Parker's former teammate during her time with the Los Angeles Sparks, and current point guard for the Las Vegas Aces, Chelsea Gray took to Twitter to respond to the news.

Cue the song reunited** — Chelsea Gray (@cgray209) January 28, 2023

Read the full Instagram post from Candace Parker below: