Jonathan Marchessault named 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy Winner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jonathan Marchessault has been named the winner of the 2023 Conn Smythe trophy, which goes to the Most Valuable Player.

Marchessault tied the NHL lead this postseason in goals with 13 and ranked second in points with 24. He scored all 13 goals over a 13-game span from the second round through the Stanley Cup Final.

Marchessault is the first undrafted player since Wayne Gretzky in 1988 to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

During the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, Marchessault scored 10 goals that either gave Vegas a lead or tied the game. He's also one of three players in the last 35 years to score a goal in the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final.