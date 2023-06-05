'It's water under the bridge': Marchessault, Smith reflect on Panthers past going into Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pair of "Golden Misfits" made a statement during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. That's because Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith both made goals against their former team, the Florida Panthers.

The Golden Knights picked the pair up back in 2017. The Panthers didn't protect Marchessault during the expansion draft and Vegas traded for Smith.

"I was surprised at the decision," Marchessault said at the time. "I had a great season. I think I was one of the top four players at the forward position there but they did the best decision for their organization. It's been like that my whole career. It was a reality check. Just when you think you can be a little bit comfortable, you can't."

"I signed a contract with the Florida Panthers the previous summer with the intention that I'd be there for the next five years," Smith said when he originally heard the news. "It's definitely, probably not how either side saw it playing out but that's hockey. That's the business of it."

At the time, the Panthers were looking to cut costs while protecting players like defensemen Alex Petrovic and Mark Pysyk from the expansion draft. Petrovic was traded during the 2018-2019 season to the Edmonton Oilers. Since then, he's made stops with a few other teams and spent this season with the Dallas Stars American Hockey League affiliate, the Texas Stars. Pysyk stayed with the Panthers until the 2020-2021 season when he signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Stars. He then spent a season with the Buffalo Sabres before being signed by the Detroit Red Wings. However, he didn't play this season after tearing his Achilles tendon.

Dale Tallon was Florida's general manager who made the decision on the 2017 draft. He left the team in 2020 and was replaced by the current general manager Bill Zito.

The first Vegas Golden Knights head coach was Gerard Gallant, who was fired by the Florida Panthers before coming to the valley. After working with Marchessault there, he said he saw his potential to become an even greater player and was glad Vegas picked him up.

"First time I saw Marchy, he was a skilled guy who stayed on the outside, didn't really battle," Gallant said back in 2017. "The reason why he's a 30 to 40-goal scorer now is because he's more competitive. He'll go to those hard areas to score some goals. He plays a good, strong game."

Despite the Panthers' decision all those years ago, Marchessault and Smith said they understand why it happened and that they're glad to be with the Golden Knights.

"It's water under the bridge. I was disappointed at the time but that's six years ago so it doesn't bother me anymore," Marchessault said.

"It was kind of like a new ballgame for me just because I didn't know what to expect with an expansion team and how that was going to play out. Obviously, it turned out great and I wouldn't have changed it for anything in the world," Smith said. "Hopefully, I can play the rest of my career here in Las Vegas. That would be a great goal for me."

Another goal is bringing home the first Stanley Cup in team history, which the Golden Knights are getting a second chance at. During the squad's first trip, they won the first game against the Washington Capitals. However, they lost the next four and watched the Capitals celebrate on the ice at T-Mobile Arena. It's one reason why Marchessault said VGK isn't focusing too far ahead and taking things one game at a time.

"Obviously, we were there the first time and it didn't work out. I think we're a little bit more humble to the situation now," Marchessault said. "We know it doesn't mean anything, winning one game in one series, and for us to focus on the next game and that's how we're going to approach every game."

Both Marchessault and Smith are just two of three players to have suited up for every Golden Knights playoff game in franchise history and both lead the team in all-time playoff points. (In case you're wondering, the third player is William Karlsson.)

As the roster has changed over the years, Smith said this year's team could be the one to bring it home.

"It's a double-edged sword where you want your management group to be aggressive to get the best roster but you also have good friendships and you don't want to see the guys go," Smith said. "Our roster, I would say, has gotten better every single year and the execution has been high. We lost the Conference Final [for] a couple years and wanted more. To not make the playoffs last year, gave us the fire to push for this."

Game 2 is tonight at T-Mobile Arena. The puck is scheduled to drop at 5 p.m.