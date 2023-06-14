A'ja Wilson leads WNBA All-Star voting, fan voting ends June 21

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Voting is underway for the next group of WNBA All-Stars.

Las Vegas Aces star and reigning two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is currently leading voting followed by Breanna Stewart from the New York Liberty.

According to the league, after the first round of fan voting, Wilson had 35,698 votes and Stewart had 32,926 votes. Aces star Jackie Young is also in the Top 10 with 23,217 votes while Kelsey Plum is 11th, Chelsea Gray is 12th, and Candace Parker is 13th.

Fans may submit one full ballot eevery day at WNBA.com and the WNBA app and can vote for up to 10 players every day on Instagram. All WNBA players currently on team rosters can be picked.

The head coaches for the All-Star game will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records following games on June 30.

Fan voting will account for 50% of the vote while all current players and a media panel will account for 25% each.

The WNBA All-Star Game festivities will be in Las Vegas on July 14 and 15. That includes the league's fan festival, 3-Point contest and skills challenge, and the All-Star game. Tickets are on sale now and start at $10 for July 14 and $28 for July 15.