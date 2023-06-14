'Dreaming is nice but to actually do it is even better': VGK celebrates first Stanley Cup Championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a roller-coaster year full of hurdles and injuries, the Vegas Golden Knights came out on top of the Florida Panthers 9-3 on Tuesday night to claim its first Stanley Cup in franchise history and it was in front of a record crowd of 19,058 fans.

Jonathan Marchessault was named the 2023 Conn Smythe trophy winner, which goes to the Most Valuable Player. However, several Golden Knights said it could have been anyone based on how many players pitched in.

"I wasn't happy with my first round. There are a bunch of guys who stepped up at the right time. I wanted to contribute to help them win hockey games," said Marchessault. "That's kind of one of the things in this year's playoffs. Every round, someone has stepped up. Honestly, you don't get here just by one or two guys. You get here with the full effort of the organization. It's something we can really be proud of."

General manager Kelly McCrimmon agreed saying that it's been that way not just in playoffs but throughout the whole season.

"Playoffs are hard but I just thought the depth of our forwards and defense and goaltending that we got this year was just championship level," McCrimmon said. "We had so many injuries all year and people forget. [Shea] Theodore missed two months. [Zach] Whitecloud missed two months. Pietro missed 10 games. Mark Stone missed 40 games. Brett Howden missed two months. Jack Eichel missed a month so the depth really shone through."

"The first goal was huge for us and our start wasn't great. But when we got the goal, that kind of let us breathe a little bit after that. Then it was whoever was next up. Alec Martinez only scores in Stanley Cup Finals games," head coach Bruce Cassidy said laughing. "What a timely goal that is. Now, you've got defensemen pitching it. It's been our story this year."

Stone, who had a hat trick scoring three goals Tuesday night, had his second back surgery in eight months during this season. He said he decided to have the procedure when he did in order to make it back in time for playoffs and that he knew the guys could hold down the fort until he was able to come back.

"I wouldn't have gotten the back surgery if I didn't believe this team could do what it did. When you believe in a team, you do whatever you can to be part of it," Stone said. "I wouldn't work hard if I didn't love coming to the rink, love my teammates, love the coaching staff, and love the medical staff. I owe all these people so much for helping keep me positive and help me grind through it."

And Marchessault said Stone was a key piece for the team this season.

"He came in the second year and he's been great since the first moment he got here. He's been such a great factor every step of the way, on and off the ice," Marchessault said. "For him to grind out last year and do the same thing this year, grind it out, and wanted to come back. Honestly, for him to get a hat trick tonight, you can't write a better ending. It's such a great comeback story. It's unbelievable. I couldn't be more happy for him."

Another special moment was five of the six original Vegas Golden Knights, affectionately known as the Misfits, were put in the starting lineup. Cassidy said the idea came to him while he was walking his dog Tuesday morning.

"I was thinking of different things and I thought it would be a good way to get the guy's attention and I thought it would give us a little juice," Cassidy said. "They deserved it. The guy's respected that and you saw it when those guys were given the cup first. We're all going to enjoy it but for them, it means a little more. They're the guys that kind of laid the roots down here and in the community and in building the Golden Knights brand."

For those players, it was a special and meaningful moment.

"It got me. I was surprised. I didn't know we were going to start," said Marchessault. "It was a great gesture and super nice on Bruce's part. We've been here six years and we grinded to get back. Reilly Smith kind of came to me and he was like Stoney's going to give [the cup] to me and I'm going to give it to you. I was shocked because we have so many veterans in that room. It was something that will go down as one of the classiest things I've seen."

Players said to win the championship in front of their home crowd also meant a lot.

"They've supported us all year. It feels like every game here this year has been a sellout and we're happy to bring it to the fans," said Adin Hill. "It's exciting."

"Dreaming about this is nice but to actually do it, is a lot better," said William Karlsson. "I'm happy that I can chip in but I think that's why we're champions today because we're such a good team."

"It's the best place to play. I think this building is unbelievable," said William Carrier. "We fed on their energy and got a couple of big goals here. You could tell everyone wants to come here and play now."

Wednesday marks one year since the Vegas Golden Knights officially hired head coach Bruce Cassidy said "it's been a hell of a year."

"At first, you're leaving a spot that's been home to you for a long time so it's hard on your family. After talking with my family, we wanted a new adventure. Once we were settled in, it was terrific," Cassidy said. "It was the best thing that ever happened to me in my career. Everyone gets to get their name on the cup and I'm grateful to get my name on the cup and to do it here."