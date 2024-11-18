Watch Now
The silver lining for the Raiders as their season record sits at 2-8 after Miami loss

Antonio Pierce
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce at the post-game press briefing for the Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins game on Nov. 17, 2024.
Antonio Pierce
MIAMI (KTNV) — The Raiders made things close in Miami today but late mistakes had Las Vegas fall to the Miami Dolphins 34-19.

A sixth straight loss has the Raiders falling to 2-8 on the season.

There is a silver lining for the Silver and Black as Gardner Minshew's offense found life and tight end Brock Bowers shined with over 100 yards and a touchdown.

"I thought communication was clean. Obviously we had that late turnover, but I thought Gardner was efficient. Still need to get the running game going but our front, there wasn't a lot of miscues up there," head coach Antonio Pierce said in the post-game presser.

"We got to keep executing and straining a little bit more. We had opportunities, Brock had a big day, Gardner got rid of the ball quickly in the passing game. I thought they moved the ball well. It's just positive stuff. Obviously it's not good enough when you don't score enough to win."

The Raiders will try to break a six-game skid when they host the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

