'Turkey Time with the O-Line': Las Vegas Raiders help locals have a happy holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen gave over 600 local families a Thanksgiving meal on Monday at Allegiant Stadium for their annual, “Turkey Time with the O-Line” event where the team partners with Three Square Food Bank.

“It means everything,” Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller said. “To be able to connect with the fans the way we can, we’re super excited to be out here.”

That excitement was also felt by some folks in line.

“It’s like the best thing ever, it helps with the community being able to help who are in need," said one woman in line.

According to Three Square, one in every seven Las Vegans is unsure where their next meal will come from, and one in five children go home to food-insecure households. This is a struggle that Raiders head coach, Antonio Pierce knows firsthand.

“I didn’t grow up with money,” Pierce said.

"I remember watching my mother and grandmother work hard to put a hot meal on the table on Thanksgiving Day, a lot of times when you see cars drive by you, see a little boy in the car, that was little AP at some point. I think it’s always good when you can see that smile just to put that on for themselves and for their family.”

For more information on Three Square’s next food distribution go to their website by clicking the link here and then click, “Get Help.”