Tom Brady is now a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders after months of negotiations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has been approved on Tuesday by NFL ownership as a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady and his partner now hold 10% in the Raiders with Brady personally holding a 5% stake.

Tuesday's vote ended a long-running saga for Brady's bid to enter ownership. It was first reported in May 2023 that Brady was working toward acquiring a minority stake in the Raiders.

Brady's effort to purchase part of the Raiders was delayed, in part, by questions surrounding the evaluation of the percentage to be sold to him and Brady's role as a FOX Sports broadcaster.

In August, the NFL placed restrictions on Brady's broadcasting access due to his potential involvement with the Raiders.

Brady is not permitted to attend in-person or online broadcast production meetings and may not have access to team facilities, players or coaches.

He also must abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs, but is allowed to broadcast Raiders games.

Brady, who retired from the NFL following the 2022 season, is working with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on FOX's top NFL broadcasting team. He signed a 10-year deal with the network in 2022, but this is Brady's first season announcing games.

Brady's purchase marks the second Las Vegas-based franchise in which he has invested money. He acquired a minority ownership share of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces in March.