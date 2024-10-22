Las Vegas Raiders honor pediatric cancer survivors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three pediatric cancer survivors got an experience of a lifetime, courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders and Intermountain Health.

Evelyn and Jerry are from Las Vegas while Ruby is from Utah.

Evelyn is six years old and when she was 21 months old, doctors found a malignant brain tumor. She was taken to Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City for surgery and treatments. She is now cancer-free.

Jerry is six and was recently diagnosed with retinoblastoma behind his right eye. His is currently receiving cancer treatments, which did include removing his right eye.

Ruby is 11. When she was three years old, doctors found around 40 tumors on her lungs due to a rare melanoma tumor. Doctors said it was Stage 4 cancer. However, she took part in a new clinical trial and is currently cancer-free.

The three children and their families spent a few days at Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Performance Center where they watched practice and met members of the team, including Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, and Andre James.

The families also got to see the Silver & Black in action and caught the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

"Our whole experience the last couple of weeks with the Raiders and Intermountain Health has been so amazing," Jerry's mom Amber said. "Meeting families, connecting, and sharing has been wonderful. Jerry has had core memories made and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been part of it."