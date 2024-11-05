Raiders replace offensive coordinator & offensive line coach, add Norv Turner as a senior adviser

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced replacements for two of the three offensive coaching staff they fired on Sunday.

Scott Turner, the Raiders' pass game coordinator, has been named interim offensive coordinator, the team announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Senior offensive assistant Joe Philbin has been named interim offensive line coach.

The Raiders are also adding former head coach Norv Turner to their coaching staff as a senior adviser. Turner coached the Silver and Black from 2004 to 2005. The Raiders called Turner "one of the most respected minds in football," citing his two Super Bowl wins as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello was the third coach fired by the Raiders over the weekend. A replacement had not been announced as of this report.

Scarangello, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach James Cregg were fired the day after the Raiders lost to the Cincinnati Bengals to fall to a 2-7 record in the 2024-25 season.

This is the fourth time in the past five years the Raiders have changed head coaches or coordinators mid-season.