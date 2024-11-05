With three Raiders offensive coaching staff out, what comes next?

​It wasn't long ago when Raider Nation had high hopes for a new season with a new head coach.

​

​But there hasn't been much reason for cheer this season, as the Silver and Black spiral into their bye week tied for the worst record in the NFL at 2-7.

​

​After being blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-24, in the team's fifth straight loss, the Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy late Sunday night in addition to offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello.

​

​"One hundred percent my decision," Antonio Pierce told the media Monday morning. "Performance, results and production. Just wasn't heading in the direction I wanted it to go. And I'll use the next 24 to 48 hours to sit down with the staff and figure out who's going to call the offense going forward."

​

​Desmond Ridder could replace a struggling Gardner Minshew as the starting quarterback with Aidan O'connell still on IR. Pass game coordinator Scott Turner is reportedly the favorite to be named the new play-caller as Pierce envisions the offense finding its identity.

​

"I just want to see us looking right, sounding right, matching the philosophy and idea of what I preach, which is physicality, ability to run the ball, taking shots down the field, protecting the football first and foremost, disciplined up front," Pierce said.

​

Las Vegas would hold the sixth pick in next year's draft if the season ended today. They also lead the league in turnovers.

ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons says it was time for a change to give the Raiders any chance to right the ship.

​

​"They've not been able to run the ball and then with Gardner Minshew in there they haven't been able to take care of the football either," Simmons said during a Zoom call.

"I think it makes sense that Antonio Pierce wanted to make changes at this bye week juncture. It does come basically in the middle of the season, so they have a little bit of time to make those corrections. But at the same time, I think it'll be pretty difficult for the Raiders to get back on track."

​​If the autumn wind doesn't pick up soon, Pierce could end up on the hot seat and be one-and-done as head coach. And the franchise potentially turns the page to yet another chapter with a new coach and new QB.

​

​"If Antonio Pierce is going to make that kind of case for himself, then things better get going coming out of the bye week and you have to really show progress when it comes to the play," Simmons said.

WATCH | Full interview with Myles Simmons following the firing of three offensive coaches

[FULL INTERVIEW] Nick Walters interviews Myles Simmons

​

​The Raiders have time to heal up this week, assign an interim OC, and have the chance to snap their 5-game skid when they visit the Miami Dolphins next Sunday. ​