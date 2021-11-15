Raiders fans hearts remain with Tintor family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Silver and Black played Kansas City, the mind of Raider Nation wasn’t just on what happened on the field, but what’s going on off of it as well.

“Raiders are a rare team, a rare breed.”

Raider Nation continues to stand behind their team, despite all of the news that’s happened this season. From the firing and lawsuit of former head coach Jon Gruden to the release of Raiders player Will Arnett over social media threats.

“We prevailed through all adversity. We’ve gone through so many things here in Vegas.”

Cisco Ortega is the president of the Las Vegas Black Hole chapter. He says the most challenging time for the fandom came after the DUI crash that involved former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III earlier this month. 23-year-old Tina Tintor was killed in the crash.

“It’s something near and dear to my heart. A poor 23-year-old girl died,” he said.

Ortega says local fans banded together to raise money towards the Tintor family’s Gofundme. He says the northeast chapters alone raised about $2,500 and that all their hearts are with the family.

“We’re not here supporting Henry Ruggs and his decision to get behind the wheel and do what he did. We’re here to support the family and I hope we’re doing it well,” he said.

Ortega says when it comes to whatever is happening on the field, he hopes the team remains focused.

“I just hope the Raiders organization, Coach (Rich) Bisaccia’s got the team in tune and let’s just keep going.”

Ortega says he was glad to see Raiders owner Mark Davis attend the funeral of Tina Tintor and hopes the team can continue to work with the family.