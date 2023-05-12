Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023-2024 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Football League has announced more information about the regular season schedule for the Las Vegas Raiders.
In January, the league revealed who the Raiders would be playing. But on Thursday, the league announced game dates and times, which you can see below. All game times are in pacific time.
- Preseason Game 1 - TBD vs San Francisco 49ers - TBD
- Preseason Game 2 - TBD @ Los Angeles Chargers - TBD
- Preseason Game 3 - TBD @ Dallas Cowboys - TBD
- Week 1 - Sept. 10 @ Denver Broncos - 1:25 p.m.
- Week 2 - Sept. 17 @ Buffalo Bills - 10:00 a.m.
- Week 3 - Sept. 24 vs Pittsburgh Steelers - 5:20 p.m. - Sunday Night Football
- Week 4 - Oct. 1 @ Los Angeles Chargers - 1:05 p.m.
- Week 5 - Oct. 9 vs Green Bay Packers - 5:15 p.m. - Monday Night Football
- Week 6 - Oct. 15 vs New England Patriots - 1:05 p.m.
- Week 7 - Oct. 22 @ Chicago Bears - 10:00 a.m.
- Week 8 - Oct. 30 @ Detroit Lions - 5:15 p.m. - Monday Night Football
- Week 9 - Nov. 5 vs New York Giants - 1:25 p.m.
- Week 10 - Nov. 12 vs New York Jets - 5:20 p.m. - Sunday Night Football
- Week 11 - Nov. 19 @ Miami Dolphins - 10:00 a.m.
- Week 12 - Nov. 26 vs Kansas City Chiefs - 1:25 p.m.
- Week 13 - Bye week
- Week 14 - Dec. 10 vs Minnesota Vikings - 1:05 p.m.
- Week 15 - Dec. 14 vs Los Angeles Chargers - 5:15 p.m. - Thursday Night Football
- Week 16 - Dec. 25 @ Kansas City Chiefs - 10:00 a.m.
- Week 17 - Dec. 31 @ Indianapolis Colts - 10:00 a.m.
- Week 18 - TBD vs Denver Broncos
We got the dates! 📃 pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023
This comes about 12 hours after the league announced the Silver and Black would be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.
This will be the second time the teams have faced off on Christmas Day in franchise history, with the first time being in 2004.
It will be a season of changes for the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Josh McDaniels is back for his second season and several former New England Patriots that he has previously worked with will now be suiting up for the Raiders. That includes quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.
Garoppolo was signed after the Raiders released Derek Carr who has since moved on to the New Orleans Saints where he will be joined by fellow ex-Raider Foster Moreau. This off-season, the Raiders traded fan-favorite tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants and lost quarterback Jarrett Stidham who signed with the Denver Broncos.
This season will mark the first time the Las Vegas Raiders will take the field without Carr and Waller.
However, a set of fresh faces could join the Silver and Black.
RELATED LINK: NFL draft updates: Las Vegas Raiders choose Tyree Wilson with first-round pick
On Thursday, the Raiders announced they've signed several draft picks, which you can learn more about below.
- Wide receiver Tre Tucker was the third-round pick. He was a four-year player at Cincinnati and played in 50 games with 11 starts and 112 receptions for 1,433 yards.
We have signed third-round draft pick WR Tre Tucker » https://t.co/528Pn8PHGZ@1SilkySmooth x #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/OHwcI7d7mO— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 11, 2023
- Quarterback Aidan O'Connell was the fourth-round pick. He played in 33 games at Purdue University completing 826 out of 1,328 passes for 9,219 yards and 65 touchdowns. He finished his career as the school's all-time leader in completion percentage, passer rating, and 500-yard passing games. His five career 400-yard passing games and 14 career 300-yard passing games rank second in the school's history with only Drew Brees posting better numbers.
We have signed fourth-round draft pick QB Aidan O’Connell » https://t.co/rJWRSSbOY3 pic.twitter.com/qRRzjQf0zO— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 11, 2023
- Safety Christopher Smith II was the fifth-round pick. He played for Georgia. Over five seasons, he played in 56 games with 31 starts, 132 tackles, six interceptions, and a sack.
We have signed fifth-round draft pick S Christopher Smith II » https://t.co/nAROeGNw0a pic.twitter.com/WRtDfghs7X— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 11, 2023
- Linebacker Amari Burney was the sixth-round pick. He played for Florida for five years. He played in 58 games with 223 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, and seven sacks. In 2022, he had career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, and interceptions.
We have signed sixth-round draft pick LB Amari Burney » https://t.co/mm68r4HdnF pic.twitter.com/sZXXLFWOvM— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 11, 2023
- Defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera was the seventh-round pick. He started his career at Miami before transferring to Arizona State for his final year. During his college career, he played in 59 games with 161 tackles and 3.5 sacks. In 2022, he was also named an honorable mention for the All-Pac-12 Conference.
We have signed seventh-round draft pick DT Nesta Jade Silvera » https://t.co/vTqOht0cDF pic.twitter.com/QVi4hVxXac— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 11, 2023