Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023-2024 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Football League has announced more information about the regular season schedule for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In January, the league revealed who the Raiders would be playing. But on Thursday, the league announced game dates and times, which you can see below. All game times are in pacific time.



Preseason Game 1 - TBD vs San Francisco 49ers - TBD

Preseason Game 2 - TBD @ Los Angeles Chargers - TBD

Preseason Game 3 - TBD @ Dallas Cowboys - TBD

Week 1 - Sept. 10 @ Denver Broncos - 1:25 p.m.

Week 2 - Sept. 17 @ Buffalo Bills - 10:00 a.m.

Week 3 - Sept. 24 vs Pittsburgh Steelers - 5:20 p.m. - Sunday Night Football

Week 4 - Oct. 1 @ Los Angeles Chargers - 1:05 p.m.

Week 5 - Oct. 9 vs Green Bay Packers - 5:15 p.m. - Monday Night Football

Week 6 - Oct. 15 vs New England Patriots - 1:05 p.m.

Week 7 - Oct. 22 @ Chicago Bears - 10:00 a.m.

Week 8 - Oct. 30 @ Detroit Lions - 5:15 p.m. - Monday Night Football

Week 9 - Nov. 5 vs New York Giants - 1:25 p.m.

Week 10 - Nov. 12 vs New York Jets - 5:20 p.m. - Sunday Night Football

Week 11 - Nov. 19 @ Miami Dolphins - 10:00 a.m.

Week 12 - Nov. 26 vs Kansas City Chiefs - 1:25 p.m.

Week 13 - Bye week

Week 14 - Dec. 10 vs Minnesota Vikings - 1:05 p.m.

Week 15 - Dec. 14 vs Los Angeles Chargers - 5:15 p.m. - Thursday Night Football

Week 16 - Dec. 25 @ Kansas City Chiefs - 10:00 a.m.

Week 17 - Dec. 31 @ Indianapolis Colts - 10:00 a.m.

Week 18 - TBD vs Denver Broncos



We got the dates! 📃

This comes about 12 hours after the league announced the Silver and Black would be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

This will be the second time the teams have faced off on Christmas Day in franchise history, with the first time being in 2004.

It will be a season of changes for the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Josh McDaniels is back for his second season and several former New England Patriots that he has previously worked with will now be suiting up for the Raiders. That includes quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.

Garoppolo was signed after the Raiders released Derek Carr who has since moved on to the New Orleans Saints where he will be joined by fellow ex-Raider Foster Moreau. This off-season, the Raiders traded fan-favorite tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants and lost quarterback Jarrett Stidham who signed with the Denver Broncos.

This season will mark the first time the Las Vegas Raiders will take the field without Carr and Waller.

However, a set of fresh faces could join the Silver and Black.

On Thursday, the Raiders announced they've signed several draft picks, which you can learn more about below.

