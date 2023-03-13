Derek Carr says thank you to Raiders, Las Vegas to sign Jimmy Garoppolo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has officially been introduced as the new quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

The team held an introductory press conference in the Crescent City on Saturday.

Carr said he had one thing to tell the Raiders and the City of Las Vegas: Thank you.

Carr thanks the @Raiders, Oakland and Las Vegas 🫡 pic.twitter.com/HGuAzq3Eg9 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023

Carr said the decision to leave the Raiders wasn't an easy one.

"It's hard because I love so many people there. At the same time, it's a breath of fresh air," Carr said. "I understood the business side of it and why things were happening. I mean, I get it but it hurt. For me as a competitor, I wanted to finish with my teammates."

Several teams were interested in Carr, including the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers, but Carr said the Saints ended up being the right choice due to his relationship with head coach Dennis Allen. Allen was a coach for the Raiders when they drafted Carr.

"Even in the press conference leading up to that game [last fall], I would say I was always thankful to [Dennis Allen] because he gave me my chance," Carr said. "He trusted me with the keys to an organization, to be that quarterback there for nine years."

Carr said his family has received a warm welcome in New Orleans and is excited to get to work. His contract is for four years and worth up to $150 million.

This isn't the only quarterback the Silver and Black are losing this off-season.

Jarrett Stidham, who played the last two games of the season instead of Carr, is heading to the Denver Broncos.

QB Jarrett Stidham signing a 2-year, $10M deal with the Broncos. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/YtCJqsNBCG — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Stidham is signing a two-year deal worth $10 million.

Meantime, the NFL Network and ESPN said the Silver and Black have signed a deal with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Breaking: QB Jimmy Garoppolo is signing with the Raiders, per @diannaESPN and @AdamSchefter.



He is getting a three-year, $67.5M deal with $34M guaranteed, according to Schefter. pic.twitter.com/ZEKMRitS1P — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2023

ESPN reports Garoppolo agreed to a three-year deal worth $67.5 million.

Garoppolo and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels have worked together before. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots and worked with Garoppolo from 2014 to 2017.

Garoppolo was sent to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2017 as part of a trade with the Patriots.

He led San Francisco to Super Bowl LIV where the 49ers ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20.

He has also missed at least 30 games since joining San Francisco due to multiple injuries including his ankle, shoulder, thumb, and knee.