Raiders ink deal with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, ESPN reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have inked a deal with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, ESPN reports.

A deal would see "Jimmy G" reunite with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. Garoppolo played for New England from 2014 to 2017 when McDaniels was the offensive coordinator.

Sources tell ESPN Garoppolo agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Garoppolo was sent to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2017 as part of a trade with the Patriots.

He led San Francisco to Super Bowl LIV, where the 49ers ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20.

He has also missed at least 30 games since joining San Francisco due to multiple injuries including his ankle, shoulder, thumb, and knee.

This news comes as the Raiders said goodbye to longtime quarterback Derek Carr, who led the team for nine years. Carr was benched for the last two games of the 2022-23 season and has since signed with the New Orleans Saints.

This is a breaking news report. Additional information will be reported as it comes in.