Derek Carr signs 4-year deal with New Orleans Saints

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr has signed a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to the NFL.

This comes after Derek Carr held several meetings with various teams in the NFL after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. As a free agent, Carr was considered a top prospect ahead of the fall 2023-2024 NFL season.

Carr was benched for the final two games of the Raiders' 2022-2023 season and replaced by second-string QB Jarrett Stidham.

Ahead of his release, Carr released a statement on Instagram saying goodbye to Raiders Nation and thanking the community for nine years together.