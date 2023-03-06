Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Derek Carr signs 4-year deal with New Orleans Saints

Raiders Steelers Football
Don Wright/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr meets with reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. The Steelers won 13-10. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Raiders Steelers Football
Posted at 9:34 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 12:34:31-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr has signed a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to the NFL.

This comes after Derek Carr held several meetings with various teams in the NFL after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. As a free agent, Carr was considered a top prospect ahead of the fall 2023-2024 NFL season.

Carr was benched for the final two games of the Raiders' 2022-2023 season and replaced by second-string QB Jarrett Stidham.

RELATED: Derek Carr to visit Saints on Wednesday

Ahead of his release, Carr released a statement on Instagram saying goodbye to Raiders Nation and thanking the community for nine years together.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH