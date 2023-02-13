Derek Carr to become top free agent if Raiders release quarterback

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Derek Carr will not waive his no-trade clause, and will not extend Wednesday's deadline.

This is guaranteeing him $40 million via his contract according to ESPN.

ESPN says the Las Vegas Raiders will most likely release the star quarterback as early as Monday. This would make him a top free agent.

If Carr is released, he will have a "one-month" head start on negotiating and signing with a team of his choosing.

