LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr is saying goodbye to Raiders Nation in a social media post on Thursday morning.

Carr said goodbye to fans in the post but did not clarify whether he was cut from the team or voluntarily quit.

"Raider Nation, it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote in the post. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together."