Las Vegas Raiders officially release quarterback Derek Carr from contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Derek Carr from the Raiders roster on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years," The Raiders said in a statement. "Derek has done great things in this league and we’re thankful to have been able to work with him this past year."

The statement continued, "He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire. We wish Derek and his family all the best in the future.”

In return, Carr's agent Tim Younger wished the Raiders "the best of luck" in a tweet on Tuesday, and said Carr will "hold on to many good memories and friendships."

His release comes ahead of a deadline that would have guaranteed Carr a $40.4 million salary, leaving the Raiders with a projected $50 million dollars in cap space when free agency opens next month.

Last week, Carr visited with the New Orleans Saints but told the Raiders that he was not interested in a trade, leaving him as one of the top free agents of the off-season.

Carr was a second-round pick out of Fresno State and was drafted by the Raiders back in 2014, where he has spent his entire career with the silver and black. Additionally, Carr will leave the Raiders as the franchise's all-time leader in yards, completions, and touchdowns.

Several players including Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams have spoken about possibly bringing Aaron Rodgers in at quarterback including a viral tweet with Adams saying Rodgers should move into his neighborhood.