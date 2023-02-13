Raiders likely to release QB Derek Carr after he refuses trade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is likely to be released ahead of Wednesday's contract deadline.

After informing the Raiders on Sunday that he won't accept a trade offer to any other team, Carr sets the stage to become a free agent.

"It's nice having a no-trade. You know, I can take my time and be patient," Carr told reporters at the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 2.

After getting benched for the final two games of the NFL regular season, an unfortunate fallout between the Raiders and their longtime QB came to a head.

"It is what it is," Carr said. "We both move on, and I think it's fresh. I think it's good for everybody."

QB Derek Carr on if he expects it to come down to a trade or free agency: #Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/eqMxRcwsBQ — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) February 3, 2023

The 31-year-old quarterback and longtime face of the franchise informed the team that he is utilizing his no-trade clause — ultimately forcing the team to release him before Wednesday's deadline and giving the Raiders no compensation.

"I'm not going to accept a trade because it looks better. I don't care about that," Carr said. "I'm going to make the best decision for me and my family."

Carr would be positioned to become a top free agent. And it opens door for him to choose his destination.

"There's a lot of teams that want to win, and I'm just looking for a team that's done that consistently," Carr said. "That they'll continually choose to do whatever it takes to put a winning program out there. I just want to win a championship. So that's at the forefront for me. It's not money, it's not this, it's not that. I just want to win. I've thrown for the yards, I have the records, I've done the Pro Bowls."

As for the Raiders, it would appear they're on the market for a new QB, and names are already being tossed around, including Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers.

"I mean, it's A-Rod! That's Aaron Rodgers. He's a dog," said Josh Jacobs. "I mean, if he's supposed to come over here, I mean, I feel like they've got to change the aspect of a lot of things."

"It is what it is," Maxx Crosby said. "I just want a great quarterback who's a leader, hard worker. It's not just a quarterback, it's every position. We've got a lot of room to grow, for sure."

Carr will end his Raiders tenure with 35,222 passing yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in nine seasons. The Raiders went 63-79 in 142 starts by Carr.