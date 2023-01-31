Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr to make in fourth career appearance in 2023 Pro Bowl Games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Tuesday morning that Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

In a news release, the Raiders announced that Carr, who will be appearing in his fourth Pro Bowl, will replace Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Carr joins teammates wide-receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby, running back Josh Jacobs and punter AJ Cole in the games, marking the 26th time in franchise history that five or more Raiders players have been named to the Pro Bowl Games.

This announcement comes after Derek Carr said goodbye to Raider Nation in a social media post after it was announced that he would be benched and replaced by QB Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the season.

