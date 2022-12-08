Las Vegas making preparations to host the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Valley is setting the stage for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. It's a chance for football fans to see the pro's up close.

This upcoming Pro Bowl will look different from past years. The Pro Bowl will now be a Multi-Day event where players will participate in skills challenges rather than play a single football game.

Instead, players will compete In the first-ever NFC vs AFC Flag Football game in place of the regular fully-padded game.

Matt Shapiro with the NFL says this new format gives fans a chance to see a side of the players they don't often see during the game.

"It's giving fans that opportunity to see player's personalities," Shapiro said. "Seeing them in a little bit more casual setting with their helmets off."

But that's not all.

The annual East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Flag Championships will be in the same week.

"The Pro Bowl and the Pro Bowl Games have really become for us is a celebration of football at all levels," Shapiro said. "The Flag Football Championships will take place all week here as well. Plus east-west, plus the NFL's best players, that whole week of multi-level football."

Shapiro says after hosting the Draft, the Pro Bowl, and with Super Bowl 58 on the way, he says Las Vegas has been a tremendous partner for the NFL.

"Las Vegas has absolutely exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them," Shapiro said.

The Pro Bowl Games week starts Thursday, February 2nd. The actual game will be Sunday, February 5th.

