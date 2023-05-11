Watch Now
Las Vegas Raiders to face-off with Kansas City Chiefs in Christmas Day game

Chiefs vs. Raiders on Christmas Day
Posted at 7:03 AM, May 11, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders will face off against their regional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs in a Christmas Day match-up.

The Raiders will be traveling to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, 2023, according to a recent announcement from the NFL.

This is the second time the teams will clash on Christmas Day in franchise history, with the first time being in 2004. Currently, the Chiefs lead the Raiders in the all-time matchup record, 70-53-2, according to the Raiders.

The Christmas Day game will kick off on Monday at 10 a.m. PT on CBS and Nickelodeon.

