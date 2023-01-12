Watch Now
SportsRaiders

Actions

Las Vegas Raiders opponents announced for 2023 season

Pro Bowl Football
Rick Scuteri/AP
AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby Helmet of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Pro Bowl Football
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 19:44:39-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2023 season has been announced.

The full schedule will be released in May.

Home:

  • Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Giants
  • New York Jets
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

Away:

  • Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Miami Dolphins
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH