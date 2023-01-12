Las Vegas Raiders opponents announced for 2023 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2023 season has been announced.
Our 2023 opponents 👇— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 10, 2023
The full schedule will be released in May.
Home:
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Away:
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Buffalo Bills
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Indianapolis Colts
- Miami Dolphins