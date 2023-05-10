Former Raider Foster Moreau signs with New Orleans Saints

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau is expected to join a new team and hit the gridiron sooner than expected.

According to his agent, Moreau has agreed to a three-year contract with the New Orleans Saints that's worth $12 million.

“The Saints have been nothing short of amazing in their support of Foster,” agent Joe Linta, told The Associated Press. “They have given him a fair contract but made a commitment to Foster regardless of his health.”

Moreau was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has spent the last four seasons with the silver and black. He was a free agent this off-season.

As part of the free agency process, he had a routine physical prior to working out with the Saints back in March. That's when doctors found a lump in his neck, which turned out to be Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

At the time of his diagnosis, Moreau said he would step away from football. However, on Wednesday, his agent told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Moreau has had positive results since then and plans to play this season.

Quite the comeback in the works: TE Foster Moreau and the #Saints have agreed to terms on a three-year, $12-million deal including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives, agent @JLSports3 told ESPN.



Moreau has a positive diagnosis on his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma recovery… pic.twitter.com/W6E3qqOg4f — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 10, 2023

Moreau's agent added that the 26-year-old has gotten the green light to return to the football field next week.

It's a bit of a homecoming for Moreau who is from New Orleans and played for Louisiana State University.

He's also joining former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He was released in February and signed a four-year deal with the Saints in March.

Meantime, eyes are on the National Football League as they prepare to release this season's schedule.

While we already know who the Raiders will be playing, the full details will be released by the NFL Thursday night.