Former Raider Foster Moreau shares more after cancer diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been almost a month since former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau announced he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

On March 22, he said he was getting a routine physical in New Orleans when doctors found a lump in Moreau's neck.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

"He sat me down and he goes, 'You've heard of Hodgkin's lymphoma right? I said yeah," Moreau told Good Morning America. "Okay. Well, from the tests that we see, that could be a strong possibility."

Moreau told former NFL player turned interviewer Michael Strahan the news "rocked his world".

"It's hard. I didn't think it was anything. I thought I was coming down with a cold," Moreau said. "I'd say to anyone who doesn't want to get a checkup, afraid to see your doctor, afraid to take whatever test you've gotta take. It's not going to change the outcome. Right? It's better to know."

Moreau said it's Stage 2 cancer and he'll start treatment in the next two weeks.

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has spent the last four seasons with the silver and black.

He played in 61 games with 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.