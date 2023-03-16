Darren Waller "caught off guard" by trade to the New York Giants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Darren Waller is officially a member of the New York Giants. The Las Vegas Raiders traded the tight end on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Waller had his first press conference as New York Giant and said the whole situation "caught [him] off guard".

"I was wrapping up with my physical therapist in Las Vegas probably around 11 a.m. I got a call from the general manager of theRaiders and he was letting me know I was being traded," Waller said. "We reflected on the last season with the Raiders, expressing respect for one another and what we did to try to make it work ... I was finding my way on a flight to Newark by 4 p.m. so it's been pretty crazy."

Waller said over the last two days, he's been focusing on saying goodbye to people in Las Vegas while meeting people with the Giants organization. He added that he will still be around the valley, just not on the gridiron.

"I have a lot of gratitude. Getting a clean slate with the Raiders was amazing for me," Waller said. "Moving to Vegas and setting up roots there and getting involved with the community, making friends outside of football, it's been a great place that will continue to be home for me and my wife."

The trade comes less than two weeks after Waller married Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III posted of Twitter saying Josh McDaniels' is not a romantic since his wedding present was trading Waller. Plum joked that it was because he wasn't invited to the wedding.

Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol https://t.co/K3i7oW5oe4 — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) March 15, 2023

Waller said getting the news one day back from their honeymoon was a curveball but said Plum understands and they plan on working hard to make their relationship work.

"She supports me and wants to see me shine to my ultimate potential as a player while I still have the opportunity," Waller said. "I'm grateful to have her support and we're going to do whatever it takes to remain strong together whatever the distance looks like, the timing of it. I'm grateful to have someone that understands how things work in an industry like this and we just go forward and make the best of it we can."

As for Waller's foundation, officials said they will continue to serve the valley.

The organization, which helps youth avoid and overcome addition to drugs and alcohol, posted a statement on Twitter on Wednesday and added that May's Concert to SHINE On will proceed as planned.