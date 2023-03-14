Watch Now
Reports: Raiders are trading Darren Waller

Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 14:50:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another familiar face could be leaving the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN and the NFL Network are reporting that tight end Darren Waller is being traded to the New York Giants in exchange for a third-round pick in the draft.

Waller was signed by the Raiders on November 27, 2018 and has played in 56 games for the silver and black.

This also comes after the Raiders and Waller agreed on a three-year contract extension in September 2022 that was worth about $51 million. At the time, head coach Josh McDaniels said "Darren brings a tremendous commitment and work ethic to the building every day and we couldn't be more thrilled that he will be a part of the Raiders family for years to come."

Waller has battled knee and ankle injuries over the last couple of seasons and only played in nine games in 2022.

