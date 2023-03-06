Las Vegas athletes tie the knot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Love was in the air for Las Vegas athletes this weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders' tight end Darren Waller and Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum got married on Saturday. Plum and Waller posted a series of photos on her Instagram page. Several of Plum's teammates shared photos from the big event including A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young.

It was a tough year for Darren Waller who was injured in Week Five and only played in nine games for the Raiders this year. He made 28 receptions for 388 yards and scored three touchdowns during the 2022 season.

However, it was a big year for his bride. Kelsey Plum and the Aces won the WNBA championship this season after defeating the Connecticut Sun. It was the first major sports title for a team from Las Vegas.

In 2022, Plum made the WNBA All-Star Team for the first time and was named the All-Star MVP. She was named the Western Conference Player of the Week two times. Plum also signed a two-year contract extension with the Aces.

It was also a big weekend for Waller's teammate, Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby married Rachel Washburn on Saturday at Cascata Golf Club in Boulder City.

Crosby and his bride posted multiple photos and videos from the event. Crosby said besides his daughter Ella being born, his wedding day was the greatest day of his life.

In 2022, Crosby suited up for 17 games and had 58 tackles and 12.5 sacks. Crosby is tied for fourth in franchise history when it comes to the most sacks by a player through his first three seasons. He was also named to the Pro Bowl Games this year.

In March 2022, he signed a four-year contract with the Raiders worth close to $100 million and told Channel 13's Tina Nguyen that he wants to be a Raider for life.

Crosby and Waller also do charity work in the community together. Both volunteer for organizations dedicated to helping people with substance use disorders.