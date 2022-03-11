'I want to be a Raider for life': Maxx Crosby signs four-year contract extension with Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced they had signed defensive end Maxx Crosby to a multi-year contract extension on Friday.

"I want to be a Raider for life," he told 13 Action News reporter Tina Nguyen.

The four-year, $98.98 million contract comes with $53 million guaranteed and $95 million in new money, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Crosby was drafted by the Raiders in 2019 and, in three seasons, has totaled 141 tackles, 25 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The 24-year-old was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after starting all 17 games for the Raiders.

Crosby has been active in the Southern Nevada community during his time in Las Vegas, doing charity work with the team. He's been open about past battles with addiction and now works with Raiders tight end Darren Waller volunteering for organizations dedicated to helping people with substance use disorder.

The news of Crosby's contract extension comes on the two-year anniversary of his sobriety, Tina Nguyen reports.

"It's a blessing. You can't make it up," he told Nguyen. "A lot of people have been asking, 'did you plan that?' No, it's the universe."