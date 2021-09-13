All you need to know ahead of Raiders 2021 Season Opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Below is all you need to know ahead of tonight's 2021 Las Vegas Raiders season opener vs the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football, the first regular season game for the Raiders with fans in Southern Nevada.

HOW TO WATCH RAVENS VS RAIDERS MNF CLASH

From the buildup in the morning all the way to the final whistle, the only place you need to watch Monday's Raves-Raiders game is KTNV ABC 13 here in Las Vegas.

Here is the rundown of shows on ABC 13

4:30-7:00 a.m. -- Good Morning Las Vegas (including live reports from Allegiant Stadium)*

11:00 a.m.-Noon -- 13 Action News live at Midday (including live reports from Allegiant Stadium)*

3:00-3:30 p.m. -- 13 Action News live at 3:00 p.m. (including live reports from Allegiant Stadium)*

4:00-5:00 p.m. -- 13 Action News Special Edition live from Allegiant Stadium*

5:00-8:15 p.m. (end time approximate) -- Monday Night Football (Steve Levy with the play-by-play, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick as color analysts, Lisa Salters reports from the sidelines).

8:15 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (all times approximate) -- 13 Action News Special Edition postgame live from Allegiant Stadium*

11:00-11:35 p.m. -- 13 Action News live at 11 p.m. (including live reports from Allegiant Stadium)*

*Also available on KTNV streaming app. Click here for more information

HOW TO GET TO ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Got one of the golden tickets to tonight's big game? You'll want to plan ahead because not only do you have some homework to do to show you have your COVID-19 vaccine, but traffic is sure to be an issue as 60,000+ of your friends will all be heading towards the Las Vegas Strip all at the same time.

THE HEAT IS ON IN VEGAS

Heading to Allegiant Stadium for the big Monday Night Football Ravens vs Raiders game? You better stay hydrated because it's going to be a hot one.

3 THINGS TO WATCH IN TONIGHT'S GAME

Here is what KTNV sport reporter Tina Nguyen will be watching in tonight's game

1. What will this Gus Bradley defense look like?

2. Can the Raiders score in the red zone?

3. Will this revamped offensive line be better than last year?

AFC WEST PERFECT SO FAR

With tonight's game being the last of the weekend, Las Vegas already knows it must win to keep pace with their rivals.

The AFC West is 3-0 so far with the Kansas City Chiefs (33-29 win over Cleveland Browns at home), Denver Broncos (27-13 win over New York Giants on road) and Los Angeles Chargers (20-16 win over Washington Football Team on the road) all claiming victories on Sunday.

