Allegiant Stadium elevating Vegas as the Greatest Arena on Earth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is the Entertainment Capital of the World. But with the addition of Allegiant Stadium, things are changing in Vegas.

GREATEST ARENA ON EARTH

"From pregame, to at the game, to post game, Vegas is the Greatest Arena on Earth," says a new national commercial by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

This ain't your dad's Vegas. Sin City has gaming, we have amazing shows and artists taking the stage every night. But now a new commercial is letting America know, we have sports. Lots of sports!

GAME DAY BLOG: Get ready for the Raiders 2021 season opener here

CAN'T COMPETE

"There's no doubt that there's a lot of markets that want to compete with us. But I don't know that anyone is competitive with us," says Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analyst for Applied Analysis and Lead Staff for the Stadium Authority Board.

He knows better than anyone, Vegas is upping the ante, with the addition of the state-of-the-art, 65,000 seat, Allegiant Stadium.

ELEVATING LAS VEGAS

"That elevates us overall. When you talk about people coming to Las Vegas, they're coming here for a purpose. They're coming here for a football game. They're coming here for a concert," says Aguero.

But that's just scratching the surface. With Allegiant comes: the Leagues Cup Final, the inaugural Las Vegas Rugby Cup and the 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game. Not to mention the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl and NFL Draft.

REASONS TO VISIT

"If you're going to attract 42 million visitors to any destination on planet earth, you better have a lot of reasons for them to come. We've been very effective in doing that," says Aguero.

Why are Oakland teams looking at Las Vegas?

We have to be; 300,000 leisure and hospitality workers rely on Vegas attracting a crowd and filling 150,000 hotel rooms. Allegiant seems to be doing the trick, unlike any other major stadium.

"If you look at stadiums across the United States, somewhere between 3 and 5% of the people that come to those stadiums are from out of town. We're already destroying those numbers," says Aguero.

Take the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup for example. The Mexico-U.S. soccer match back in August, sold more than 61,000 tickets. 84-percent of those fans, were from out-of-town.

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

"This stadium has already demonstrated its ability to exceed expectations and I think we're just getting started relative to that. Here we are talking about Monday Night Football. We have 65,000 people ready, willing to be here. They've been waiting a long time to come," says Aguero.

If sports fans aren't already planning to come, this new ad hopes to entice them.

"We're talking Roman Colosseum meets gridiron, meets field of dreams, meets cold ice," says the commercial.

"Having Allegiant here, it allows us to position Las Vegas as the Greatest Arena on Earth. That in turn, gives us access to new audiences, new fans, new visitors," says Kate Wik, the LVCVA's Chief Marketing Officer.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are the ones behind the new ad campaign. Wik says they plan to feature other sporting events in future commercials.

"That is the first spot of many. We are so proud of all of the events in town ... We want to make sure that we're creating content for those audiences and those fans as well. There truly is something in Las Vegas for everyone," says Wik.

That's including locals and Wik says, the goal of this ad is to also connect with valley residents.

"We want people to feel proud of who we are as a community and what we've done and how we've evolved. But we also want to continue to drive that passion and enthusiasm from our visitors and from new visitors," says Wik.

LAS VEGAS DELIVERS

Aguero says every local should be proud of what this city and Allegiant have to offer.

"It's one thing to have the Las Vegas brand. It's another thing to deliver on the Las Vegas brand. Take a look at this stadium. If this isn't delivering on the Las Vegas brand, I don't know what is," says Aguero.