Tips for beating the traffic on Raiders Game Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders season opener kicks off Monday, September 13 at Allegiant stadium.

Drivers can expect some added traffic and congestion around Allegiant, with lane closures on surface streets around the stadium including Dean Martin, Polaris, and Russell Road. Hacienda will be closed from the Luxor to Polaris for foot traffic coming from Las Vegas Boulevard.

Those who are attending the game, may face traffic troubles and parking problems as they head to the death star.

Perhaps the easiest way to avoid the headaches of traffic is to jump on the bus.

Allegiant Stadium along with RTC came together to provide riders with transportation via the Game Day Express.

The Game Day Express runs every twenty-to-thirty minutes beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Monday. After the game, the bus will take fans back to their pick-up locations roughly 20-30 minutes following the game.

The RTC Game Day Express runs from Summerlin, Centennial Hills, Henderson, Green Valley, and the East side. Those routes include Route's 605, 606, 607, 609, and 612.

Other easy travel options include;

- Parking at a garage along The Strip and walking across the Hacienda Bridge

- Taking Uber or Lyft or other forms of ride-sharing.

- Carpooling

- Purchasing a season parking pass if you plan to attend several games throughout the season.

For more information on parking on game day, you can head over to Allegiant's website.