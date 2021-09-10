Vegas Like a Local: All things Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week’s "Vegas Like a Local," you'll find tips and tricks on getting to Allegiant Stadium and how to make it the perfect Raiders' game day.

GETTING READY FOR GAME DAY

Before you get ready to head out the door the Las Vegas Raiders are requiring all fans to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The easiest way to have your vaccination status checked is to download the CLEAR app onto your phone and be ready when you arrive at the stadium

Once in the app, select Health Pass Plus at the top and then select Las Vegas Raiders. From there, you’ll upload your ID, vaccination card, and take a selfie.

Now you’re ready to head to the game.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is offering the Raiders Express from 5 pick-up locations around town that will take you directly to the game.

Once you arrive you’ll get off the bus between gates 10 and 11 and have a short walk to the entrance.

The RTC's Deuce bus will also pick fans up along the Strip and drop them off in front of Mandalay Bay with a short walk to stop by the new Bud Light Beer Garden to grab a drink or food prior to heading over Stadium Walk.

Join your friends and fellow Raiders fans as you take the walk over the bridge to game day.

If you want to drive to the game, book a parking spot ahead of time or use the SpotHero app on game day.

YOU MADE IT

Have your phone out with your mobile ticket and clear pass ready to make the security checkpoint easier.

Before heading to your seats stop by Tailgate Favorites, the stadium's concession stands, to grab your favorite beverage and some tasty food.

Raiders faithful will be happy to know Raiders Dogs are still made with Bay Area Caspers Famous Hot Dogs.

Local favorite Pink Box Donut is the official team donut and check out these cool offerings they'll have on game days.

The Coors Light Landing that wraps around the Al Davis Memorial Torch is a must-see for all fans. grab a drink at the bar and take in stellar views of the Las Vegas Strip and action on the field below.

Down the walkway from Coors Lights Landing don't miss a perfect photo opp in front of the plaque commemorating the many Raider legends who have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Didn’t get enough of Allegiant while at the game? Allegiant Stadium offers tours so you can get up close to many areas off-limits on game day.

TIP ALERT: Nevada residents get 10% off the tour and all fans who go on the tour get 10% off all purchases inside the Raider Image store after the tour.

PHOTO TIP: Get this awesome video and photo opportunity seen in this tweet with the upgraded Allegiant Stadium Tour package.