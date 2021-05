Las Vegas Raiders announce 2021 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders have announced their 2021 schedule including home games at Allegiant Stadium.

Preseason games will be played against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Fransisco 49ers. Those dates will be announced at a later time.

The team's regular season will start at home on Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be featured on Monday Night Football on ABC channel 13.

Full 2021 schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Ravens

Week 2: Sept. 19 @ Steelers

Week 3: Sept. 26 vs. Dolphins

Week 4: Oct. 4 @ Chargers

Week 5: Oct. 10 vs. Bears

Week 6: Oct. 17 @ Broncos

Week 7: Oct. 24 vs. Eagles

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: Nov. 7 @ Giants

Week 10: Nov. 14 vs. Chiefs

Week 11: Nov. 21 vs. Bengals

Week 12: Nov. 25 @ Cowboys

Week 13: Dec. 5 @ Washington Football Team

Week 14: Dec. 12 @ Chiefs

Week 15: Dec 18 or 19 TBD @ Browns

Week 16: Dec. vs. Broncos

Week 17: Jan. 2 @Colts

Week 18: Jan. 9 vs. Chargers

For ticket information visit Raiders.com.