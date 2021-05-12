Watch
Las Vegas Raiders will open season against Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium

Posted at 6:09 AM, May 12, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have announced they will play their first game of the 2021 NFL season on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

The game will be featured on Monday Night Football.

They will play the Baltimore Ravens.

The full NFL schedule will be released later today at 5 p.m.

