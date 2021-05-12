Las Vegas Raiders will open season against Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have announced they will play their first game of the 2021 NFL season on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Under the lights on Monday Night Football? No better way to start 2021.



See you in @AllegiantStadm, @Ravens. More » https://t.co/F0XmhWRaat pic.twitter.com/6BYlmbQybJ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2021

The game will be featured on Monday Night Football.

They will play the Baltimore Ravens.

Before the next NFL Draft is held in Las Vegas, the season’s opening Monday Night game will be.



This season’s MNF opener: Ravens at Raiders. pic.twitter.com/bCY5WuwE2R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

The full NFL schedule will be released later today at 5 p.m.