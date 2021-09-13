David Perrico and the Raiders House Band gear up for first home game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 17-year-veteran of the Las Vegas entertainment scene has found a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders.

David Perrico and the Raiders House Band are ready to take over Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders first home game.

"Everyone's just dancing, grooving (and) having a good time," Perrico said.

The high-energy 19-piece orchestra is keeping a Raiders tradition alive.

"Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders, was specifically looking for a house band in the tradition that the Raiders always had since the 60's," Perrico said. "Our name came up and they did some research on us and we did an audition process."

After more than a year of entertainment at a standstill across the country, this gig is showing hope.

"I think it's great for, for all live entertainment, and for all the hard work hard working musicians in this town," Perrico said. "Not just musicians, all the sound and lighting, everything that goes into shows in bands, whether they're playing loud lounges, it doesn't matter what size they are. It's just great for live music."

The Las Vegas strip will serve as the backdrop for the band where David Perrico and the Raiders House Band will have the chance to show Raiders fans first hand what live entertainment is really all about.

"From Pitbull, to Beyonce, to Earth Wind and Fire, to Chicago, Michael Jackson, to James Brown. It's all fun," Perrico said.