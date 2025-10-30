Another lawsuit against Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix dismissed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another lawsuit filed against the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, State of Nevada, Clark County and others, has been dismissed.

We first broke down this lawsuit from Ferraro's Ristorante last year.

The owner, Gino Ferraro, along with other business owners with locations near or on the Grand Prix track path, claimed they lost millions due to race-related-construction from the 2023 Grand Prix.

That was the first year of the event where crews had to pave the roads along the track path on Sands Avenue, Koval Lane, Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

A representative for F1 sent me this statement Wednesday:

"At the request of the plaintiffs, the case was dismissed without prejudice and there was no judgment, monetary or otherwise."

I spoke to Gino on Wednesday. He confirmed to me that he did not accept any money and there was no settlement for this case, rather a dismissal.

According to court records, plaintiffs and defendants will cover their own attorney's fees and any costs incurred by this lawsuit.

Gino claims there were several offers to settle, but he did not accept.

He told me, “I didn’t sue because of money. I sued to move F1 out of the city." He continued by saying, “I will be vocal against F1 for the rest of my life."

Ferraro's is not the only business that had their lawsuit against F1 dismissed.

We have reported on lawsuit dismissals for Battista's Hole in the Wall, Stage Door Casino and Ellis Island Casino & Hotel.

F1 previously sent us this statement, "We have resolved our differences with Battista's/Stage Door and Jay's Market."

Jay's Market was not listed as a plaintiff on a lawsuit against F1, however owner Wade Bohn has spoken with Channel 13 several times claiming his business lost millions of dollars due to race-related-construction as well.

Ellis Island now has a partnership with the Grand Prix.

The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place November 20-22.