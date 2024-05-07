Local business owners back petition to stop 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new petition aimed at trying to stop the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from happening is now active.

Several local business owners say they're hoping it works.

"Our goal is for awareness of our leaders in Las Vegas that they should not issue another permit until they look at the whole total picture of the negative impact economically and inconvenience to Las Vegas people," said Ferraro's Ristorante owner Gino Ferraro.

Ferraro and other business owners in the Resort Corridor, mainly near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, helped create this petition.

The businesses who helped create the petition claim they lost upwards of $30 million in profits from months of F1 construction last year leading up to the inaugural Grand Prix and the Flamingo vehicle bridge over Koval Lane.

They claim that drove their customers away.

"This is not good, what they did this year, and it's going to happen again," Ferraro said.

That's why Ferraro and other business owners claim they're behind this petition.

They want to gather signatures and support against Formula 1, to pressure Clark County into declining the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix's special use permit, which they need in order to have the race.

The county has yet to set a meeting date to discuss the special use permit.

Ferraro said this petition represents the wishes of more than just business owners.

"When this petition came online, we had calls from everybody in town, limo drivers, Uber drivers," Ferraro said.

"It wasn't beneficial to the locals," said Las Vegas resident of six years Ladane Hayten.

Hayten said construction added hours to his commute. He said he can't deal with another Grand Prix and supports this petition.

"I'll be the first one to sign it," Hayten said.

Reporter Ryan Ketcham reached out to F1 and Clark County about this petition. Clark County said they have no comment on the matter and Channel 13 has yet to hear back from F1 as of Monday night.

As for now, the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to happen Nov. 21 - 23. The Flamingo Bridge is also expected to return later this year in the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.