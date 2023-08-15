Las Vegas drivers intentionally avoid Strip because of frustration with F1 paving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re approaching the finish line for Formula 1 paving on the Las Vegas Strip. A new project phase started Monday with a few more months of construction.



From Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, Paving will be on Las Vegas Boulevard between Bellagio and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

From Aug. 21- 25, paving will be on Harmon between Planet Hollywood and Koval.

From Sept. 18-22, paving will center around the Sphere site.

From Sept. 24-29, paving is around the Paddock site.

From Oct. 2-6, paving will be on Koval between the Paddock site and the Sphere.

The F1 race is in Las Vegas from Nov. 16 to 18.

After the race wraps up, crews will immediately need to begin dismantling all the temporary buildings. According to Terry Miller, project manager for the design and construction of the building and circuit, that will happen by mid-December.

"Give us more patience for the next couple of months as we wrap this up. The event is going to be spectacular. I know that the summertime has been difficult at best, but we appreciate everybody's patience,” Miller said.

Some say the construction can’t wrap up soon enough.

Shea Hill, an Uber driver in Las Vegas, says she and many other drivers avoid accepting trips to and from the Las Vegas Strip. She says the money isn’t worth the time spent waiting in traffic.

“It’s not worth it at all,” Hill added. “Driving around, you can’t get anywhere quick, and something that should take about five minutes is 30 to 40 minutes.”