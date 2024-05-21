Local business owner sues F1 over losses from Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix, we have shared stories about businesses that were impacted by streets altered for the race track.

Ellis Island Hotel and Casino on Koval Lane is one of them, and now they are taking legal action because of the losses.

"I lost, I talked to my bookkeeper, about $200,000 to $300,000," said Jimmy Singh. He owns a gift shop on Koval Lane, which is part of the Las Vegas Grand Prix race track.

We have heard similar things from a few businesses in the area whose owners say they've lost money because of changes to the roads and a vehicle bridge being put up.

Now, Ellis Island Hotel and Casino is taking action in filing a lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Clark County.

In court documents, they claim the changes to the streets interfered with, compromised and adversely impacted business, and they are demanding a jury trial and compensation.

From the paving schedule before the race to entrances being impacted, they listed a number of problems they dealt with, including the county's involvement.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

Ellis Island Hotel and Casino files lawsuit against Formula 1 by jarah.wright on Scribd

The Las Vegas Grand Prix and Clark County declined to comment on the pending litigation. The issues they bring up are some things we have heard from other businesses in the area.

Wade Bohn, who owns Jay's Market on Koval Lane, said he isn't surprised by this ending up in court. Bohn claims over $3.5 million in lost revenue as a result of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"I am glad Gary [Ellis] has filed a lawsuit," said Bohn, who's talked about filing joint litigation with other business owners.

Bohn tells us he's worried Jay's Market won't survive another Grand Prix.

"The county hasn't sat down with us; nobody seems to care," he said.

I also reached out to attorneys to discuss the court document. As of the time this article was published, we have not heard back.